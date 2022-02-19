The No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat UVA and No. 23 UNC

The No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies wrestling team have had a busy week! Last Friday VT faced off against the then No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (now No. 22), during their last home dual of the season. VT earned victory in seven of ten matches to give the Tar Heels their first conference loss of the year, 23-11. No. 3 Mekhi Lewis (174) maintained his perfect season, defeating UNC’s No. 9 Clay Luatt and marking his seventh win over a ranked opponent this year. No. 5 Korbin Myers (133) earned his fifth win over a ranked opponent with his triumph over No. 21 Joe Heilmann. Also collecting victory for the Hokies were No. 20 Sam Latona (125), No. 5 Bryce Andonian (149), Clayton Ulrey (165), No. 31 Dakota Howard (197), and No. 14 Nathan Traxler (285).

Last night the Hokies earned their tenth straight victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, in Charlottesville, VA, during their final conference dual. VT won six of ten bouts on their way to a 20-15 team win. Mekhi Lewis continued his undefeated season, beating UVA’s Justin Phillips. Sam Latona, Korbin Myers, No. 22 Collin Gerardi (141), Bryce Andonian, and No. 14 Hunter Bolen (184) all won their matches against the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech has one final dual before the post season. This Sunday, the Hokies will face No. 5 NC State. That match will be considered an out of conference match-up after the Hokies were forced to forfeit their conference match against the Wolfpack, earlier this year, due to COVID mitigations.

GO HOKIES!!!