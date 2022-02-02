The Virginia Tech Hokies’ Spring Game Will be Televised

Last week the Virginia Tech Hokies announced that the program’s Spring Game would take place on April 16th, 2022. The exhibition will take place on the 15th anniversary of the tragic events that took place, on campus, in 2007. The Athletic department began scheduling the spring game on Virginia Tech’s Day of Remembrance back in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in both the 2020 and 2021 Spring Games to be cancelled.

Additional details, about the 2022 Spring Game have been revealed. The game will take place at 4PM eastern at Lane Stadium. Unfortunately, not all the interested Hokie fans will be able to attend. The ACC announced that every single ACC program’s football Spring Game will be televised on the ACC Network!

Every @ACCFootball Spring Game will air live on ACCN pic.twitter.com/c4NVq8P3Ce — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 1, 2022

This exciting news will allow access to fans that would otherwise only be available to local residents and students. I for one, intend to be watching!

GO HOKIES!!!