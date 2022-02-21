Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry says No. 25 jersey tradition will remain

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry was a guest on the “Tech Sideline” podcast Monday. As we’ve grown accustomed to with Pry, it was a good conversation with the head man who continues to further endear himself to Hokie Nation.

Pry spoke on a number of topics Monday, including recruiting, the transfer portal, spring football and several other interesting topics. I recommend if you have the time, go give it a listen and we will post the link at the bottom of this story.

Another topic for Pry was the No. 25 jersey. The No. 25, of course, belongs to Virginia Tech’s legendary former head coach Frank Beamer. The No. 25 was Beamer’s jersey when he played defensive back for the Hokies in the late 1960s. Former head coach Justin Fuente and the previous staff would choose one player each week to wear that No. 25 jersey for the upcoming game.

This is how Fuente described the idea behind the No. 25 jersey back in 2016:

“We’re going to have one player wear No. 25, a special teams player each week, as an honor to that player. Obviously, that was Coach’s number when he played here. And it’s something our kids will be excited about as well,” Fuente said.

More good news for Hokie Nation: Pry will continue that tradition.

“We’re gonna continue that tradition,” Pry said. “I love it. I’m excited about it. We may use it the same way, if we tweak it a little bit, it’s going to be a significant thing weekly within our program.”

This is great news.