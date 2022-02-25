No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat Miami Hurricanes, but Sunday’s match against No. 3 NC State Looms

Last night the No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies defeated the Miami Hurricanes, 70-63.

Three players scored double figures. VT was again led by Elizabeth Kitley, who collected her one-billionth double-double, on the season, with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and four rebounds. Off the bench, Emily Lytle, rounded out the Hokies’ top three scorers with 12 points and five rebounds.

Virginia Tech owned the boards, recovering 37 total rebounds to Miami’s 30. The Hokies hit 15 of 18 free throws (83.3%), 9 of 22 three pointers (40.9%), and made 23-54 FGs (23.6%). Meanwhile, the VT defense generated 14 turnovers, held the ‘Canes to 4 of 13 three-point attempts (30.8%) and 23 of 56 field goals (41.1%). Miami struggled from the free-throw line - only hitting 13 of 20 (65%).

During the first quarter the Hokies jumped out to an 18-11 lead, but the Hurricanes fought back and took the lead early in the second quarter. The Hokies fought back and re-took the lead, but with less than 20 seconds remaining in the first half Miami tied the game and managed to earn two more points, putting the Hurricanes up 30-28 at halftime. The gals from Coral Gables nursed their lead until the end of the third quarter when a layup by D’asia Gregg, with 0:00 left on the 3Q clock, put the Hokies up 50-49. The Hokies built on that advantage and never surrendered the lead again.

The Hokies are ranked No. 23 in the AP and sit just outside the top 25 of the Coach’s Poll with 53 votes (the most of any unranked team). Overall, Virginia Tech is 21-7 with a conference record of 13-4.

This Sunday the Hokies host the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack at Cassell Coliseum.

GO HOKIES!!!