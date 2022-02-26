Virginia Tech Hokies Win Both 2022 ACC Indoor Track Championships

Hosted in Blacksburg, VA, at the Rector Field House, the Hokies have been competing against the best in the conference for the last three days. The Virginia Tech men’s squad and the Florida State women’s squad started the weekend as defending conference champions, but by Sunday the Hokies owned both conference titles. For the first time in program history the Virginia Tech Hokies have simultaneously won both the men’s and women’s ACC Indoor Track Championships.

The VT men’s squad dominated the field and earned the championship with 105 team points. The Florida State Seminoles claimed second place with 72 team points and the Clemson Tigers were third with 70 team points. Just because, the Virginia Cavaliers placed 10th with 32 points. By the way, Virginia Tech is crushing UVA in the Commonwealth Clash this year.

The Hokies’ women’s squad started the championship off with a gold medal DMR performance, and on Saturday Virginia Tech’s Rachel Baxter set the ACC’s all-time women’s indoor pole-vaulting record, clearing 15 feet 1.5 inches. I’m not a rocket surgeon or mathmagician, but that seems pretty high.

On the final day of the conference championship meet the women held a ten-point lead over their nearest rival, the Duke Blue Devils. A gold medal 4x4 relay performance from the Blue Devils allowed the Duke squad to tie the Hokies at 86 total team points. As a result, the Virginia Tech and Duke women’s programs are co-conference 2022 champions (this is Duke’s first ever ACC championship). Again, just because, the female Hoos came in P5 with 67 team points.

Excellent work Hokies and best of luck at the NCAA Indoor Championships next month!

GO HOKIES!!!