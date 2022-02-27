No. 3 NC State Wolfpack Barely Escapes No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies

The No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies lost a close one to the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack, 68-66. With the win NCST clinched the regular season ACC title.

The Hokies started off slow while the Wolfpack jumped right out of the gate. By the end of the first quarter VT was down, 23-12, and NC State was on pace to score 90. Virginia Tech never quit, though, and closed the deficit to only six points at half-time with NCST still leading, 39-34.

During Q3 the Hokies got within two, but the Wolfpack took off during the remaining six minutes of the quarter and VT entered the fourth down, 60-51. Virginia Tech saved their best for last, shutting down the NCST offense and tying the game, 66-66, with 1:25 remaining in regulation.

TIED UP pic.twitter.com/kK1Lu7MkRc — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 28, 2022

With only 0:58 left on the clock NC State’s Elissa Cunane scored the final two points of the game, putting the Wolfpack back into the lead, 68-66. Aisha Shephard made a valiant attempt at a three-point jumper, with six seconds remaining, but NCST escaped the upset.

Elizabeth Kitley led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds while Aisha Shepard added 16 points and six rebounds. Georgia Amoore rounded out VT’s top three scorers with nine points. The Hokie defense held the Wolfpack to only a singular three-point shot (1-9, 11.1%) while draining seven of 26 (whoa!) of their own. That’s a lot of 3PT attempts. The Hokies outshot NCST at the foul line as well, hitting 13 of 15 (86.7%) while NCST only made 9 of 12 (75%). The Wolfpack did outshoot the Hokies on overall FGs, hitting 29 of 62 (46.8 %) while VT made 23 of 56 (41.1%).

The No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies finished the regular season with an overall record of 21-8 (0.72) and a conference record of 13-5 (0.72). Next up the Hokies head to Greensboro, NC for the ACC Championship taking place from 02 Mar – 06 Mar. The conference bracket has been set and VT is a five seed. Best of luck ladies!

GO HOKIES!!!