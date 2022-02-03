Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies blow past Georgia Tech for 2nd consecutive win

The Virginia Tech Hokies won their second consecutive game Wednesday with an 81-66 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Blacksburg. Tech improves to 12-10 on the season with the win, with a 4-7 record in ACC play.

It was another hot shooting night for Virginia Tech’s offense. The Hokies shot almost 53% from the floor. While the long-range shooting took a step back from Saturday’s record performance, the Hokies did connect on 40% of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech controlled the game from the onset, and the Hokies went into halftime with an 11-point lead.

Each time Georgia Tech would appear to inch closer to the Hokies in the second half, VT would go on another run. In the end, Keve Aluma was too much for Georgia Tech, scoring 24 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Storm Murphy had one of his best games as a Hokie, scoring 18 points.

Justyn Mutts finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Cattoor, coming off his record-breaking performance against Florida State, scored eight points. He made just one of his seven attempts from 3-point range.

The Hokies outrebounded Georgia Tech, 36-26, and the Yellow Jackets shot 40% from the field.

Senior guard Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 30 points.

Next up for the Hokies is back-to-back games against Pitt on Saturday and Monday. If the Hokies can pull off the sweep, they’d be just one game below .500 in ACC play, which is remarkable considering how the season has transpired up until this point.