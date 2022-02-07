The No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies Dominate Duke Blue Devils

This past Friday night, the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies hosted the Duke Blue Devils T Cassell Coliseum, in Blacksburg, VA.

The Fighting Gobblers picked up their first conference victory, earlier in February, after traveling to Pittsburgh and defeating the then No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers, 24-12.

VT defeated Duke, resoundingly, 42-3, winning nine of ten matches. The highlight of the evening was No. 3 Mekhi Lewis (174) defeat of No. 15 Matt Finesilver. The 2019 national champion, at 174 pounds, remains undefeated on the year. The Hokies’ other top ten ranked grapplers did not disappoint. No. 10 Hunter Bolen (184) defeated the Blue Devils’ Vincent Baker with a dominant 15-0 match, No. 5 Bryce Andonian (149) beat Josh Finesilver, while No. 5 Korbin Myers (133) collected a win via forfeit.

Rounding out Virginia Techs’ other five triumphs were No. 20 Sam Lotona (125), No. 22 Collin Gerardi (141), Clayton Ulrey (165), No. 32 Dakota Howard (197), and No. 14 Nathan Traxler (285).

This Friday the Hokies host another North Carolina squad when the Tar Heels invade Cassell Coliseum. The match be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Senior Night

Cassell Coliseum

Friday, Feb. 11

7PM

@ACCNetworkExtra

@HokiesWrestling



Senior Night
Cassell Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 11
7PM

