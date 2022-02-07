The Virginia Tech Hokies Crush Boston College Eagles

The Virginia Tech Hokies responded to their disappointing loss to the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish with an 85-62 retort against the Boston College Eagles last night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Elizabeth Kitley led the way with yet another double-double, scoring 27 points and collecting 15 rebounds. Georgia Amoore added 14 more points with Aisha Sheppard (12 points) and Azana Baines (nine points) rounding out the Hokies’ top scorers of the night.

Virginia Tech held Boston College to 36.1% of their field goals while managing to make 46.2% of their own. VT also showed out on free throws making 31 of 33 (93.9%) to BC’s 13 of 19 (68.4%). The Hokies totaled 40 rebounds and forced 16 BC turnovers. Azana Baines’ two free throws got VT out to an early advantage, and they never looked back, leading for the entire game.

The Virginia Tech Hokies sit at 16-6 overall and 8-3 in the ACC, placing them fifth in the conference. Tomorrow, VT hosts the Clemson Tigers in Cassell. Later this week the Hokies host a pair of ranked conference foes with No. 11 Georgia Tech coming to town on Thursday and then VT faces the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday.

We've got another one on tap tomorrow as we go for our third consecutive victory over the Tigers



» Cassell

» 6 PM

#Hokies pic.twitter.com/McF6b8HEGb — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 7, 2022

GO HOKIES!!!