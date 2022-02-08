Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies destroy Pittsburgh for 4th win in a row

It’s rare for college basketball teams to play twice in three days. That’s what happened between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday and Monday, as a COVID pause within VT’s program forced a postponement from last month.

In Saturday’s game at Pitt, the Hokies dominated, jumping out to a 49-22 lead at halftime. Fortunately for Tech, it built a good lead because the Panthers came roaring back in the second half before the Hokies held on for a 76-71 win.

As for Monday’s rematch in Blacksburg, there was no letdown by Virginia Tech. The Hokies cruised to a 74-47 win over the Panthers to improve to 14-10 and 6-7 in ACC play.

The theme was much of the same, with Tech jumping out to a big halftime lead, and shooting lights out from 3-point range. The Hokies would make 13 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc Monday.

Keve Aluma led Virginia Tech with 18 points. Hunter Cattoor scored 12 for the Hokies, and Nahiem Alleyne added 11 points. Virginia Tech’s bench was terrific Monday, scoring 24 points, pulling down 12 rebounds and finishing with 12 assists. As a team, the Hokies finished with 20 assists on 29 made field goals, and only turned the ball over nine times.

Freshman Sean Pedulla was impressive again, scoring six points and dishing out seven assists off the bench. He did not turn the ball over in 21 minutes of action. David N’Guessan also produced solid numbers, scoring eight points, finishing with seven rebounds and three assists.

The Hokies dominated the glass, outrebounding the Panthers 36-19. Amazingly, Pitt finished the game with just one offensive rebound. It was the fifth consecutive game Virginia Tech has 50% or better from the field, a school record, per the team’s official website.

The win is Virginia Tech’s fourth in a row. Next up for the Hokies is Syracuse on Saturday and Virginia on Monday — both games are at Cassell Coliseum. The Hoos picked up a huge win over Duke Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.