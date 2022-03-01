Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley named ACC women’s player of the year

It’s been a banner year for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team. The Hokies finished in a three-way tie for third place in the ACC with a 13-5 conference record and 21-8 overall. The Hokies almost took down top-seeded N.C. State Sunday in Cassell Coliseum but came up two points short in the end.

With such team success, also means individual success, too. On Tuesday, one Hokie received the highest individual honor in the ACC when junior center Elizabeth Kitley was named ACC women’s player of the year.

She is the first Virginia Tech woman to be named ACC player of the year. Erick Green is VT’s only men’s player of the year.

Kitley is also the first Virginia Tech woman to be named first-team All-ACC in consecutive seasons. She averaged 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. She shot a league-high 53.8% from the floor and won ACC player of the week four times — another ACC high.

Kitley wasn’t the only Lady Hokie to be honored Tuesday. Guard Aisha Sheppard was named second-team All-ACC after averaging 13 points per game and leading the ACC in 3-pointers made. Sheppard also set the ACC career record for 3-pointers made this season.

Point guard Georgia Amoore was named honorable-mention All-ACC after averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 assists per game. Amoore also led the ACC in 3-point percentage.

Unfortunately, Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks didn’t win ACC coach of the year, coming in second place behind Wes Moore of N.C. State.

We here at Gobbler Country want to congratulate Coach Brooks and the Lady Hokies on a special season — and they aren’t done yet.