No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Finish Second in the ACC Tournament

This past week Charlottesville, Virginia hosted the ACC Wrestling Tournament. The No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies sent five athletes to the championship rounds with three wrestlers coming away with weight class conference championships.

No. 3 Mekhi Lewis, the 2019 165 pounds national champion (now wrestling at 174 pounds), won the weight class defeating NCST’s No. 4 Hayden Hidlay and UNC’s No. 10 Clay Luatt. On top of that, Lewis left the ACC Tournament voted as the ACC’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, an accolade voted on by the conference’s head coaches. No. 5 Korbin Meyers (133 pounds) brought home another gold, for the Hokies, defeating Pittsburgh’s No. 10 Micky Phillippi. Meyers also won the ACC 133 weight class in 2021. Hokie heavyweight, No. 10 Nathan Traxler, took down the Wolfpack’s No. 21 Tyrie Houghton to round out the Hokies three ACC tournament champions.

THE CHAMP IS BACK ON TOP!!!



Mekhi Lewis takes the 4-2 DEC and is your 2022 174-pound ACC CHAMPION!!! #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/WNZep4qvWy — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) March 7, 2022

Virginia Tech’s No. 9 Bryce Andonian (149) made it to the championship round but fell to NC State’s No. 2 Tariq Wilson. Also representing the Hokies, during the final round, was No. 21 Sam Latona (125) who also lost to a Wolfpack member, No. 14 Jacob Camacho.

When all was said and done, the No. 4 NC State Wolfpack secured their fourth straight ACC title with a final team score of 98.5. The No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies finished second with 76.0 team points. The unranked Pittsburgh Panthers rounded out the ACC top three with 51.0 team points. No. 23 North Carolina finished in fourth with 46.0 team points while UVA and Duke finished fifth and sixth with 39.5 points and 11.0 points, respectively.

How about some highlights from the 2022 ACC Championship while waiting for the NCAA Championship Selection Show at 6pm tonight? #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/kVqtn0LCLz — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) March 9, 2022

The Hokies will be sending eight grapplers to the NCAA Championship Tournament. Sam Latona (125), Korbin Myers (133), Collin Gerardi (141), Bryce Andonian (149), Connor Brady (157), Mekhi Lewis (174), Hunter Bolen (184), and Nathan Traxler (285) will all be representing Virginia Tech next weekend at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. You can view the initial bracket here.

