The Virginia Tech Hokies Ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Softball RPI

The Virginia Tech Hokies have landed the top spot in the NCAA Women’s Softball Ratings Power Index (RPI). The RPI is determined by three primary factors: the team’s winning percentage, the average opponent’s winning percentage, and the average opponents’ opponent winning percentages.

Most recently the Hokies are coming off an 18-2 devastation of East Tennessee State, but before that they handled the No. 14 (Coaches) / No. 9 (Softball Collegiate 25) Clemson Tigers thrice with 6-1, 4-0, and 4-2 victories in South Carolina. The Hokies are 15-2 overall with two losses against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and a loss to the unranked Charlotte 49ers. Although unranked the 49ers are 18-4 on the season.

Weekend Sweep



No. 6 Virginia Tech completes the series sweep over No. 9 Clemson with a 4-2 victory on Sunday after picking up wins on Friday (6-1) and Saturday (4-0).#NCAASoftball x @HokiesSoftball pic.twitter.com/31J8miiTT1 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 6, 2022

The Hokies are ranked No. 6 in both the USA Today / NFCA Coaches and ESPN / USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 polls. The Hokies are 6-2 in matches against then ranked opponents. Virginia Tech is 3-0, in the ACC, after their victories over the Tigers and today will face a double-header against the Syracuse Orange.

GO HOKIES!!!