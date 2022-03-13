Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies will play Texas in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Fresh off the first ACC championship in school history, the Virginia Tech Hokies know where they will begin the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies are the No. 11 seed in the East region and will play No. 6 Texas Friday in Milwaukee. If the Hokies can get by the Longhorns, they would face the winner of No. 3 Purdue and No. 14 Yale.

ESPN analysts Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas loved Tech’s draw in the East. Both believe the Hokies will get by Texas and agreed that Tech is a bad matchup for Purdue right now. The folks at CBS barely gave any mention to the Hokies.

The Hokies are one of the hottest teams in college basketball at the right time. After Saturday’s dismantling of Duke in the ACC championship game, Virginia Tech has won 13 of its last 15 games.

The Longhorns enter Friday’s first-round game with a record of 21-12 and have lost three consecutive games. Texas finished fourth in the Big 12.

We’ll have more on this game throughout the week.

