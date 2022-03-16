Virginia Tech football: Former Hokie Tim Settle signs with the Buffalo Bills

Former Virginia Tech defensive tackle Tim Settle has a new home. A fifth-round pick of the then-Washington Redskins in the 2018 NFL draft, Settle spent four years in D.C., playing behind a talented group of defensive linemen.

Now, Settle will take his talents to the Buffalo Bills, where he will reunite with former Virginia Tech teammate Tremaine Edmunds.

In Settle’s four seasons in Washington, he never played more than 33% of the defensive snaps. He was often Washington’s fourth defensive tackle behind Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis. However, Ioannidis was injured for most of the 2020 season, and Settle played a career-high 347 snaps. He took advantage of that time on the field, recording five sacks.

Settle’s contract is worth up to $9 million for two years.

Washington DT Tim Settle to Buffalo on a 2-year deal, per source. He will be reunited with Tremaine Edmonds from their VT days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Settle was a four-star recruit for the Hokies in the class 2015 class. After redshirting his first season in Blacksburg, he started the next two seasons and enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017 — his redshirt sophomore season. Settle finished that year with 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Settle will have a chance to compete for the Super Bowl with the Bills. With a shorter contract, Settle, still just 24 years old, can play more with the Bills to showcase his ability and have an opportunity to sign another contract when he is 26.

For the first time in his career, Settle will move outside of the Commonwealth of Virginia to play football. He is from Manassas, Virginia, then spent three seasons with the Hokies, and the first four years of his NFL career were in Washington — whose headquarters are in Ashburn, Virginia.

Congrats to Tim Settle; win a ring.