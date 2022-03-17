SB Nation reacts: Do fans believe Virginia Tech make it to the Sweet 16?

The Virginia Tech Hokies enter Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against the Texas Longhorns as one of the hottest teams in college basketball. Not only has Virginia Tech won 13 of its last 15 games, but just last week, the Hokies ran through the field at the ACC Tournament, becoming ACC champions for the first time in school history.

In winning the ACC Tournament, the Hokies won four in a row and defeated the top three seeds — on three consecutive nights — including blowout wins over North Carolina and Duke. Surprisingly, Virginia Tech only received a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Texas Longhorns enter Friday’s game, having lost three in a row. So, it’s no secret why the Hokies are such a trendy pick for a lower seed to take down its higher-seeded opponent.

In the new SB Nation reacts survey this week, 67% of fans believe third-seeded Purdue will take down the Hokies in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16. Like many, the p polls believe the Hokies have a better chance of going to the Sweet 16 than the sixth-seeded Longhorns.

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers play No. 14 Yale in the East Region, with the winner facing Texas or Virginia Tech. Of the responders, 22% believe the Hokies can make the Sweet 16, while 10% voted for Texas and 1% went with Yale.

This is the first-ever meeting between the Hokies and Longhorns on the hardwood.

Virginia Tech's odds of making the Final Four are +15000, according to DraftKings.

