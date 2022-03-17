No. 24 / No. 18 Virginia Tech Hokies Lacrosse on a Five Game Winning Streak

Virginia Tech’s new lacrosse coach, Kristen Skiera, has the Hokies’ 2022 effort off to an impressive start! VT started their season last month with an opening 15-6 loss to No. 18 Jacksonville. The women of Hokie LAX weren’t interested in dwelling and quickly retorted with a 10-9 victory over No. 13 James Madison just four days later. Virginia Tech is currently riding a five-game winning streak that has seen them unseat another ranked team when they defeated the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 13-12, last week. In addition to Notre Dame, the Hokies collected another conference victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

This week Virginia Tech’s own Olivia Vergano, a freshmen midfielder, was named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week after her instrumental performance in VT’s comeback win over the Fighting Irish and 17-5 domination of Winthrop.

Last year, Virginia Tech lacrosse struggled, finishing the season with an overall record of 5-11 and a conference record of 1-8. With seven games remaining in the regular season the Hokies have already convincingly improved on the 2021 performance and sit with an overall record of 7-3 and a conference standing of 2-1. VT is No. 24 in the Inside Lacrosse Top 25 Poll and No. 18 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Top 25 Poll! This Saturday the Hokies will face their largest challenge yet, this season, when the No. 3 Syracuse Orange come to call in Blacksburg.

GO HOKIES!!!