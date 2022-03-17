Elizabeth Kitley Named to the AP and USBWA All-American Teams

This week the Associated Press named Virginia Tech Hokies center, Elizabeth Kitley, to their All-American Third Team. Kitley is the first Hokie to be named to an All-American squad. Shortly after being named to the AP All-American squad, Kitley was also named to the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association’s Third Team All-American list. These accolades come as no surprise to the Hokie faithful that have seen Elizabeth’s prowess and the court which resulted in her being named the ACC Player of the Year last week. She was also named as the No. 11 player in ESPN’s TOP 25 Players in the 2022 Women’s Bracket!

Kitley was held out of most of the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and the entirety of Virginia Tech’s semi-final round against the NC State Wolfpack due to an injury. The 6’ 6” junior from North Carolina should be ready to go this Friday for VT’s first game in the NCAA Tournament against Florida Gulf Coast!

Best of luck to Elizabeth, Coach Brooks, and the rest of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team!

GO HOKIES!!!