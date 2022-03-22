2022 NFL draft: Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner participates in two pro days Tuesday

Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner had a big day Tuesday. The multi-year starter for the Hokies did something rare, participating in two pro days ahead of next month’s 2022 NFL draft.

Yes, Turner participated in all of his positional drills for Virginia Tech’s pro day in Blacksburg. However, before his workout in Blacksburg, Turner was in Lynchburg, catching passes from top quarterback prospect Malik Willis of Liberty.

That’s a smart move by Turner. The 6-foot-1, 184-pounder from Greensboro ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash earlier this month at the NFL combine and wanted to get in front of NFL scouts with a top passer.

Turner was thankful on Twitter.

Want to thank @CoachHughFreeze @LibertyFootball and @malikwillis for allowing me to come showcase my route running ability at their Pro Day. Blessed for the opportunity. — Tré Turner (@tre11turner) March 22, 2022

In the upcoming draft, the wide receiver position is deep again, but if you’ve watched Virginia Tech over the last four years, you know Turner can play. Now, we will not get into the previous coaching staff’s numerous failures again here, but Turner should’ve broken every receiving record in Virginia Tech’s history. He still leaves a good legacy behind, though, finishing his time in Blacksburg with 134 receptions, 2,292 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Turner also rushed for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

Anytime you have a first-round quarterback prospect, NFL scouts will show up to pro days in droves. That was the case Tuesday. And, Virginia Tech’s pro day is always well represented by NFL teams, so Turner had a prime stage to show off his talents to all 32 NFL teams.

We here at Gobbler Country wish nothing but the best for Tre Turner as he pursues his NFL dreams. Turner will always be remembered as a great Hokie.