Virginia Tech football: Why $5 tickets for the spring game is a good thing

For the first time in years, there is excitement around the Virginia Tech spring football game. It’s not as if fans didn’t want to be excited in recent years, but the previous regime took the fun out of things.

Now, there is a new sheriff in town in head coach Brent Pry. Pry comes to Blacksburg from Penn State where spring football is a big deal. Have you ever seen a spring football game in Happy Valley? It’s an amazing scene.

Pry wants to bring the same excitement to Blacksburg, and athletic director Whit Babcock is completely on board.

This week, Virginia Tech announced fans can purchase tickets for $5 to the spring game, which will be held on Saturday, April 16, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Here are the details from hokiesports.com:

Tickets are just $5. Your optional donation will continue the forward momentum of Virginia Tech Athletics and create memorable experiences for our student athletes. All tickets for this event are mobile. The Lane Stadium ticket box office will not be open for sales on Saturday, April 16. Fans wishing to attend are encouraged to buy tickets in advance online, or be prepared to purchase on a mobile device on gameday.

As you might expect, there was a minority on Twitter complaining about charging $5 for tickets. However, for the most part, fans and alumni were more than happy to contribute $5 for tickets in Virginia Tech’s continued quest to raise funds for the football program and other sports.

What are the arguments against charging for entry? Well, as some pointed out, our current economic state has made it difficult for families all throughout the country. Families are stretched thin and something that should be free, shouldn’t cost a family $5 per person to enter Lane Stadium.

I get that part. However, it’s $5 and athletic director Whit Babcock is doing everything in his power to give the football program the financial support it needs to survive in college football. What if 15,000 fans attend the spring game? That is a nice bonus for the athletic department, where the money can go back into the program.

I saw someone suggest Virginia Tech allow current Hokie Club members the ability to purchase multiple tickets for others, and I think that is a great idea. It would involve the entire community. Allow members of the Hokie Club to buy as many tickets as possible and find some way to give those out to families who want to attend the spring game. It can work.

Remember just one year ago when everyone was saying Babcock wasn’t doing enough? Stop complaining. This is a great idea for Virginia Tech.