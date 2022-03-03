ACC women’s tournament 2022: Hokies blow out Clemson Thursday

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team continues to set records. In the first Thursday game of the second round of the 2022 ACC tournament, the Hokies dominated Clemson, 82-60, to move into the quarterfinals to face fourth-seeded North Carolina.

The 22-point margin of victory is the largest by a Virginia Tech women’s team since entering the ACC almost 20 years ago. Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was named ACC women’s player of the year and guard Aisha Sheppard set the all-time ACC record for 3-pointers made in a career.

It’s a good time to be a Virginia Tech basketball fan — men’s and women’s.

In Thursday’s win over Clemson, Sheppard scored 20 points and also added five rebounds and four assists. Kitley finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds and Georgia Amoore contributed 15 points and five assists.

Tech’s defense was outstanding, as it held Clemson to a 33.9% shooting performance from the floor. Clemson missed all nine of its 3-point attempts.

Next up for the Hokies is a matchup against No. 4 seed North Carolina. The two teams played twice in the regular season with UNC winning the first game in Chapel Hill, 71-46, and the Hokies taking the meeting in Blacksburg, 66-61.

If the Hokies can get past North Carolina, it would be facing a third meeting with top-seeded N.C. State. The Wolfpack swept the Hokies, but the games were decided by a combined eight points.