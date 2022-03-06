Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies land another talented player for 2022 recruiting class

Saturday wasn’t a great day for Virginia Tech basketball. The men’s team fell to Clemson, 63-59, meaning the Hokies will need a strong showing in the ACC Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lady Hokies played in the ACC semifinals for the first time in their ACC history but fell to top-seeded N.C. State, 70-55. The Hokies were without ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley, who missed the game with a shoulder injury she suffered in a win over UNC in the quarterfinals. The Hokies were also without another starter in Cayla King.

The good news for Tech is Kitley should be back for the NCAA Tournament, as should King.

Despite those tough results on the hardwood, there was cause for celebration Saturday. Three-star forward Darren Buchanan officially committed to the Hokies for the class of 2022.

In January, Buchanan, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., picked up an offer from Virginia Tech when he was in town for an unofficial visit. Buchanan returned to Blacksburg in February.

Buchanan’s primary recruiter is Mike Jones, meaning this is another win for the first-year assistant coach — and longtime successful former head coach of DeMatha Prep in Maryland.

Buchanan in size alone resembles current Hokie Justyn Mutts, which should excite fans. He has a body that is ready to play immediately and a good inside-out offensive game.

Buchanan is the fourth commit for Virginia Tech’s 2022 class, joining Rodney Rice, MJ Collins and Patrick Wessler. Buchanan gives the Hokies a different type of player as Rice and Collins are combo guards, and Wessler is a 7-foot center.

Welcome to Blacksburg, Darren.