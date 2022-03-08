 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Virginia Tech basketball: Keve Aluma named 2nd-team All-ACC

Aluma was a first-team All-ACC pick last season.

By Bryan D. Manning
Syndication: The Greenville News Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ACC unveiled the 2021-22 awards for players and coaches Monday. Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams was named ACC player of the year, while Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes was named ACC coach of the year.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Oklahoma, averaged 19.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his first season with the Demon Deacons. The 56-year-old Forbes is in his second season at Wake Forest. After going 6-16, with a 3-15 mark in ACC play last season, Forbes loaded up on transfer and turned the Deacs around. Wake Forest finished with a 23-8 record — 13-7 in the ACC.

Here is a look at the All-ACC first team:

  • Duke F Paolo Banchero
  • Wake Forest G Alondes Williams
  • Miami G Kameron McGusty
  • North Carolina F Armando Bacot
  • Syracuse G Buddy Boeheim

Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma was the top vote-getter on the All-ACC second team. A first-team selection last season, Aluma averaged 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Duke center Mark Williams was ACC defensive player of the year and Banchero was ACC rookie of the year. N.C. State guard Dereon Seabron was named ACC’s most improved player and Matthew Cleveland of Florida State was ACC sixth man of the year.

Virginia Tech opens ACC Tournament play Wednesday against No. 10 seed Clemson, who upset the Hokies last weekend.

