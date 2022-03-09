Virginia Tech football: Hokies announce ‘Hokie Hi’ event and more

If you didn’t know, new Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry gets it. We can name several examples of how and why Pry gets it, with the most recent example coming Monday when Virginia Tech announced a “Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home” for this spring in Blacksburg.

Spring practice opens next week for the Hokies. Yes, that seems hard to believe. It feels like yesterday Pry was hired, and Hokie fans were still trying to forget the final days of Justin Fuente’s regime.

Spring practice officially begins Friday, March 18. On Saturday, March 19, the Hokies will hold an open spring practice for fans.

Here is the following from hokiesports.com:

Current season ticket holders and the general public are invited to attend the Hokies’ practice in Lane Stadium at noon ET on Saturday, March 19. Admission is free, and gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of practice. Current season ticket holders will be receiving exclusive communication via email regarding Tech’s open practice. General fans are invited to RSVP by filling out the form below.

Can you imagine this happening in the previous six years? Pry has been pressing all the right buttons since he was hired. His effort to build relations with every high school in Virginia and make the program accessible to fans has been impressive.

Now, about the “Hokie Hi” event:

The Virginia Tech athletics department announced plans to hold its first-ever “Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home” event, an expansion of festivities held on campus in Blacksburg surrounding Tech Football’s annual spring game presented by PMSi. The inaugural weekend will take place from April 14-16 and will offer Hokie Nation the chance to cheer on a number of Tech sports, including softball, baseball and men’s tennis. The weekend will culminate with Virginia Tech Football’s spring game, its first under new head coach Brent Pry, set for 4 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium.

Another outstanding idea. It’s been a good winter for Hokie sports. Men’s and women’s basketball have been terrific, and the wrestling team continues to impress. Virginia Tech’s softball team is one of the best in the country and there is excitement around the baseball team. Combining events into one weekend, allowing fans to show support for multiple sports is a brilliant idea.

For both events, you can fill out a form on Hokie Sports, which I would encourage everyone to do. Let’s pack Blacksburg this spring and support the Hokies and show recruits how impressive Lane Stadium can be on a Saturday in mid-March.