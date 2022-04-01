Virginia Tech football: Connor Blumrick could play multiple positions in 2022

Spring practice is time for coaches to assess their rosters. That’s especially true for teams with new coaches, such as Virginia Tech and Brent Pry.

The Hokies have several practices in the books this spring, and when Pry met with the media this week, he discussed some position changes, including quarterback Connor Blumrick.

Pry created headlines earlier in the spring when he told everyone that the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Blumrick was one of Virginia Tech’s 22 best players. What Pry was saying is Blumrick may not be under center in 2022, but he’s too good to leave off the field.

#Hokies head coach Brent Pry on Connor Blumrick: “He’s one of those guys who can line up at tight end, line up at receiver, line up at quarterback.” — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) March 30, 2022

Blumrick initially committed to Texas A&M as a three-star quarterback from Pearland, Texas, in the class of 2017. After two seasons at quarterback, one of which was a redshirt season, Texas A&M’s coaches moved Blumrick. Yes, Blumrick seemed a bit tall to line up at running back, but it spoke of his skill set. How many 6-foot-5 quarterbacks could play running back?

Now, Pry believes Blumrick can play in other roles, such as wide receiver or in an H-back role for new offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen. In the open portion of practice available to the media this week, Blumrick worked with both position groups and not at quarterback, per Andy Bitter of The Athletic.

Connor Blumrick's move to catching passes is complete with a white jersey today instead of the usual orange QB one, suggesting this is more than just an experiment. He hung out in lines with TEs and slot WRs doing drills today. Didn't throw any passes in 6 periods we saw. #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) March 31, 2022

Last season, Blumrick saw limited action at quarterback until late in the season, when injuries impacted former starter Braxton Burmeister. When Burmeister entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, it allowed Blumrick the opportunity to start in the bowl game.

In that game, you could see the best and worst of Blumrick as a quarterback. However, what was most evident was Blumrick’s strength and athleticism. While he may not be an ideal quarterback, he’s a perfect player in what has become a “positionless” game. Blumrick can line up in the slot, split wide, in the backfield, or under center, and give Bowen multiple options on every play.

The spring is the perfect time to find out what you have on your roster. Kudos to Pry and his coaching staff for attempting to find a role for Blumrick that can enhance not only Blumrick’s prospects, but also Virginia Tech’s offense.

I am excited to see Blumrick in 2022.