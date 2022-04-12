Virginia Tech basketball: Nahiem Alleyne enters the transfer portal

The offseason is officially here for college basketball. On Monday, Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts announced he was entering the NBA draft, but would maintain his college eligibility. Therefore, he could return.

On Tuesday, the offseason musical chairs continued as junior guard Nahiem Alleyne entered the NCAA transfer portal. This one was a bit of a surprise, as Alleyne has started for three years and averaged almost 10 points per game for his career.

In three seasons at Virginia Tech, Alleyne played in 90 games, making 84 starts. He was a career 39% 3-point shooter for the Hokies and had some big moments over the past three years. Alleyne’s most notable performance was his 28-point game against Florida in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

However, Alleyne had more than one strong performance. Unfortunately some Hokie fans will only remember Alleyne for some of his struggles this past season, but even those struggles don’t tell the entire story of his season. Alleyne carried the Hokies to a win over Notre Dame in January after an 0-4 start.

The 6-foot-4 Alleyne should see plenty of suitors in the transfer portal. Talented guards who’ve succeeded in the ACC for multiple seasons are desireable.

Virginia Tech junior guard Nahiem Alleyne will transfer, source told @Stadium.



Averaged 9.6 points for the Hokies this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 12, 2022

As for how this impacts the Hokies, it just means Darius Maddox will likely move into the starting lineup. The Hokies also bring back Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor — the ACC Tournament MVP. Tech also adds elite recruit Rodney Rice and fellow guard M.J. Collins.

All Hokie fans should appreciate what Alleyne brought to Mike Young’s first three seasons at Virginia Tech. He was a key cog in each of VT’s last two NCAA Tournament teams and we wish him nothing but the best in his future.

We’ll miss you, Nahiem.