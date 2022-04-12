Virginia Tech basketball: Keve Aluma enters NBA draft, maintains college eligibility

According to Mark Berman of The Roanoke Times, Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma will enter the 2022 NBA draft. However, like Justyn Mutts, Aluma will maintain his college eligibility and could return next season.

Aluma, a senior, has one season of eligibility remaining due to the “free” year because of COVID-19.

“I’m still not really sure yet what I’m going to do,” Aluma told Berman.

Much like Mutts, Aluma will play in some of the NBA camps over the next two months and has until June 1 to decide to remain in the draft or return to Blacksburg.

Obviously, head coach Mike Young would love Mutts and Aluma to return. A first-team All-ACC performer in 2020-21, Aluma was a second-team All-ACC pick last season. He averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this past season.

If the Hokies lose both Mutts and Aluma, they could lose 80% of the starting lineup from the ACC championship team. Storm Murphy is out of eligibility and Nahiem Alleyne entered the transfer portal earlier Tuesday.

Hokie fans should feel confident about the chances of one, or both, returning next season.

However, much like we said about Mutts, we wish nothing but the best for Keve Aluma, whether it means one more season in Blacksburg, or taking his talents to the next level.