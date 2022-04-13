Virginia Tech Hokies’ Sheppard Drafted 23rd Overall

On Monday the WNBA held their annual draft. The WNBA draft consists of the 12 teams selecting eligible athletes over three rounds.

With the 23rd overall pick, the Las Vegas Aces selected Virginia Tech Hokies’ guard, Aisha Sheppard, during the second round of the draft. Sheppard is the sixth Hokie ever picked in the 25-year history of the WNBA and is also the highest selection of a Virginia Tech women’s basketball player.

She’s headed west @____blessed2 is selected by Las Vegas in the second round pic.twitter.com/np4uNlOabt — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) April 12, 2022

Aisha is one of the VT program’s most prolific athletes. She holds Virginia Tech’s program record for all time points scored (1,883), games played (159), and minutes played (I don’t know how many minutes… a lot). Sheppard joined the Hokies during head coach Kenny Brooks’ sophomore season. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons she helped Virginia Tech earn their way to the NIT. Over the last two years she was part of the vanguard that carried the Hokies to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and an appearance in the ACC semi-finals this past season.

In addition to her record setting contributions, Sheppard also provided 397 rebounds and 304 assists, while at Virginia Tech. She made 611 of 1,578 field goals (38.7%), 401 of 1,080 three-point attempts (37.2%), and 262 of 319 free throws (82.1%).

Last year the Las Vegas Aces made it to the semi-finals before being defeated by the Phoenix Mercury, who eventually fell to the Chicago Sky during the WNBA finals. With the selection of Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard, the Las Vegas Aces look to bolster an already impressive roster, in hope of carrying them to their first WNBA championship.

.@HokiesWBB’s all-time leading scorer.



The ACC career 3PT leader.



Holder of both bachelor’s & master’s degrees.



Now, a WNBA Draft pick.



Congrats Aisha, you have made every Hokie proud https://t.co/pO3R6RGjtK — Hokie Club (@HokieClub) April 12, 2022

Congratulations to Aisha and we here at Gobbler Country wish her the best of luck during her professional career!

GO HOKIES!!!