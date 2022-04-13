Virginia Tech’s Amare Barno’s NFL Draft Stock Rises

Virginia Tech Hokies’ defensive end, Amare Barno, has turned heads as an NFL outside linebacker prospect, largely due to his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this past March.

Barno has been listed, by ESPN, as one of the top ten scouting combine performances that have increased the player’s draft prospects. Amare is considered undersized as an NFL lineman but is right around the average for an NFL linebacker prospect. What isn’t average, about Barno, is his speed and athleticism, which he showcased during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Amare was able to demonstrate his explosiveness with his 4.36 seconds 40-yard dash time, 37” vertical, and 10’ 11” broad jump. To put that in perspective, Barno demonstrated a speed that is normally associated with top WR, RB, and WR prospects. For example, only four cornerbacks and six wideouts matched or bettered Barno’s speed. He was faster than any running back or linebacker NFL Scouting Combine option.

Prior to his NFL Scouting Combine exhibition, Barno was considered a late round potential, but after his demonstration of athletic prowess some have him going as early as the second round. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has him going to the Philadelphia Eagles during the fifth round, but we shall see how much the NFL values speed and explosiveness in just a few short weeks. The 2022 NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 28th with my beloved Jacksonville Jaguars having the first pick. We shall soon see where Barno and other Hokies fall out, in the 2022 NFL Draft, soon!

GO HOKIES!!!