Virginia Tech football: Hokies are getting a locker room revamp thanks to a generous donation

The good news keeps coming for the Virginia Tech Hokies. After a successful basketball campaign that saw both the men’s and women’s teams reach the NCAA Tournament, the success of the wrestling program and the softball and baseball teams, things are quietly going well for the football program.

New head coach Brent Pry and his coaching staff have reinvigorated the program. Athletic director Whit Babcock mentioned late in 2021 the success of donations for Virginia Tech athletics. On Wednesday, Babcock announced the latest donation — and it’s a big one.

Virginia Tech alumnus Win Sheridan donated $5 million to his alma mater, and the money will go toward helping fund a complete redesign and renovation of the locker room. A longtime benefactor for VT athletics, Sheridan was a part of the group that helped fund the Team United Locker Room in honor of Frank Beamer, constructed in 2009.

Babcock released the following statement via Virginia Tech’s official website:

Win continues to serve as a great example of the tremendous impact our alumni can have on our overall success and make in the lives of our student-athletes at Virginia Tech. Win has consistently set a very high standard in terms of his benevolence and commitment to Tech Athletics over many years. The redesign and renovation of the football locker room will mark another key project to ensure we provide a first-class experience for our football team, in addition to remaining competitive with our peers in terms of player-centric spaces and recruiting. Win is creative and a great leader in his own right. He understands what it takes to be great. We appreciate him stepping up and investing in our momentum and future at this critical time.

Sheridan released the following statement:

I am extremely enthused about the direction of the Virginia Tech Football program under the leadership of head coach Brent Pry. Coach Pry was working under Coach Beamer when the Hokies truly emerged onto the national stage with a historic win in the 1995 Sugar Bowl, a victory that helped propel Tech to the National Championship Game following the 1999 season. When our football program is successful, it raises the profile of our entire university. I was fortunate to help fund the construction of the current locker room along with some of my best friends, and it’s truly my pleasure to help transform this space to meet the needs of Coach Pry and our team for years to come. I’m immensely proud of Virginia Tech and the trajectory of a place that means so much to me. It’s a great time to be a Hokie.

Pry was certainly appreciative of Sheridan’s generosity.

“Win has been exceptionally generous to his alma mater over the years,” Pry said. “On behalf of everyone associated with Virginia Tech football, I would like to personally thank Win for his continued support and specifically his most recent gift. Win’s investment in our locker room project will positively impact our football family.”

These are the types of moves you need to make, and this is a big deal for Virginia Tech.

Sheridan is a co-founder of Apex Systems with his fellow Tech alums, Brian Callaghan and Jeff Veatch.