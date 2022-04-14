NIL Officially Comes to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech announces new NIL partnerships and a plan to pay academic bonuses to athletes (yahoo.com)

This was bound to happen. As I have warned over the last two (actually more but let’s just go with two for now) Summer series, Name, Image, and Likeness payments are going to drive the talent pool in the direction of who can offer the biggest cash payouts and promise of future greater cash benefits.

There are two attitudes about this issue, and unfortunately neither are wrong. The folks that think that it is fundamentally unfair that collegiate athletic programs benefit greatly from the “uncompensated” talent that they recruit and field.

The counter argument is that college sports are intended to pay for a college education for the young men and women who participate in them; and their scholarships are worth a tremendous amount of money, now, and in the future as they earn their degrees and move on to their professional careers in whatever field they choose.

So far over the years the second argument has won the day, but there are the realities in play that most of the athletes who have enough name recognition and talent are not in the revenue producing sports (Football and Men’s Basketball) to earn any sort of degree other than a phone call from a professional head coach telling them that they have been drafted. To a very large number of collegiate student athletes, education is a price to pay and beside the point.

It’s an ugly argument in which there are few happy and easy answers.

This step will change Virginia Tech sports, and will definitely put us in a league where the competition is cut-throat and mercenary. (Not that it isn’t, anyway - it’ll just get worse.)

So, you had a great visit with a star Quarterback. He’s all about the mountains of southwest Virginia, loves the Hokie Bird, and just can’t wait to have the camera lights flashing while he puts on his Alabama hat because Alabama’s NIL contract was worth $2 million, and Tech’s only a measly few hundred K.

This isn’t over folks. It’s going to be messier, much messier. But as they say in the trades... “You gotta play the game... you know?”

Good Luck to the Athletic Department and the Student Athletes who are actually here to pay for their degrees, or work to earn a scholarship as a walk-on. Their lives just got infinitely harder.

So, how do you feel about this move?

Poll NIL is officially here at Virginia Tech. How do you feel about the potential effects? This is the end of amateur collegiate sports. NIL is open corruption and a full professionalization of the sports.

The Transfer Portal is going to have a revolving door on it. Who is going to be able to retain a developed talent who gets lured away for more NIL money than he has ever seen in his life?

It’ll be just fine. The kids deserve it, and it was always coming anyway. Get with it, get real, and get over the old way.

When does FBS football officially become the NFL’s minor league? Pay ‘em and revenue share with the schools. Might as well make money, too. vote view results 41% This is the end of amateur collegiate sports. NIL is open corruption and a full professionalization of the sports. (17 votes)

34% The Transfer Portal is going to have a revolving door on it. Who is going to be able to retain a developed talent who gets lured away for more NIL money than he has ever seen in his life? (14 votes)

9% It’ll be just fine. The kids deserve it, and it was always coming anyway. Get with it, get real, and get over the old way. (4 votes)

14% When does FBS football officially become the NFL’s minor league? Pay ‘em and revenue share with the schools. Might as well make money, too. (6 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

