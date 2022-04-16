Virginia Tech football: Things to know before Hokies’ 2022 spring game

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Virginia Tech Hokies will have a spring game Saturday. Hokie fans will have the opportunity to see new head coach Brent Pry and his team in action for the first time.

Tech fans will see all the quarterbacks, including transfers Jason Brown and Grant Wells — and form their opinions on who should start in 2022.

We’ll see young players like exciting sophomore wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton and how some of the players who recently switched positions, such as Keli Lawson, are performing at their new positions.

Yes, it is spring. But it’s still football. It’s still an exciting time. Pry has re-energized the program from former players to alumni to fans; everyone is excited about Virginia Tech football again. Several former Hokie football players are in Blacksburg this weekend for spring festivities. When was the last time that happened?

We’ll have coverage of the spring game Saturday, and in the following days, we here at Gobbler Country will give our thoughts on the game, individual players, and the overall vision of the program.

For now, let’s look at some of the essential details for Saturday’s spring game at Lane Stadium, courtesy of hokiesports.com:

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET

Television: ACC Network

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, here is a list of affiliates. Coverage begins at 3:30 with the great Bill Roth and Mike Burnop.

Tickets: $5 (must be purchased online before the game).

The Hokies’ roster will be split between Maroon and White. Coaches will also be split evenly.

Before the National Anthem, a moment of silence will occur in honor of The Day of Remembrance on the Virginia Tech campus.

Spring game format

1st quarter : 12 minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply)

: 12 minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply) 2nd quarter : 12 minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply)

: 12 minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply) Halftime : 10 minutes

: 10 minutes 3rd quarter : 12 Minutes (Running Clock)

: 12 Minutes (Running Clock) 4th quarter: 12 Minutes (Running Clock)

“Once the team has cleared the field following the conclusion of the game, an announcement will be made inviting fans access to Worsham Field. Fans will be permitted to take photos and congregate on the field for a 30-minute period.”

Coach Pry will speak after the game and fans can watch his press conference online at hokiesports.com.