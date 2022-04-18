The No. 2 / No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies Take the Series Over UVA

This past week the No. 2 (USA Today / NFCA D1 Top 25 Coaches Poll) / No. 3 (ESPN/USA Collegiate Softball Top 25 Poll) Virginia Tech Hokies hosted the Virginia Cavaliers in Blacksburg, Virginia. On Thursday night VT started on a strong foot with pre-season All-American pitcher, Keely Rochard, striking out 12 Hoos on the way to her 17th victory. Virginia Tech dispatched Virginia, 5-1, with runs scored by five different Hokies. Friday’s efforts found the Hoos up 2-0 until the Hokies tied it up during the bottom of the third inning. The Cavalier bats were able to find three more scores and ended up tying the series one game to one with a final of 5-3. On Saturday Rochard was back on the mound during a close fought game that was taken to extra innings. Tied 3-3, the Cavaliers collected a run at the top of the eighth to take the lead, but the Hokies fought back and scored two runs with a walk-off RBI from Mackenzie Lawter. Finishing with a final score of 5-4, Rochard earned her 18th win of the season and the Hokies improved to 32-6 overall and 15-2 in the ACC.

This Wednesday Virginia Tech takes a quick trip down to Knoxville, Tennessee for an intra-conference battle against the SEC’s No. 15 / No. 14 Volunteers in a one-game match.

GO HOKIES!!!