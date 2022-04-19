Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies to host big-time prospect on official visit this weekend

The Virginia Tech Hokies saw Justyn Mutts and Keve Aluma declare for the NBA draft last week, but both maintained their eligibility. Also, junior guard Nahiem Alleyne entered the NCAA transfer portal.

So, now it’s time for some good news, right?

According to Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers, Virginia Tech will host top-40 forward Tyrell Ward for an official visit this weekend in Blacksburg.

Ward, a former Xavier commit, backed off his commitment to the Musketeers after they fired head coach Travis Steele last month. Ward, a 6-foot-7 wing from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland, initially considered the Hokies before committing to Xavier.

Virginia Tech has gotten the next official visit locked in for five-star senior Tyrell Ward, source told @Stockrisers. He will visit the Hokies on April 22nd of the official capacity. Still talking to Oregon, Louisville, others. https://t.co/rArPdaGWNh — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 16, 2022

There are reasons to feel optimistic for the Hokies. Ward’s teammate at DeMatha, Rodney Rice, is already signed with the Hokies for the 2022 class. And their former head coach at DeMatha, Mike Jones, is entering his second season as Mike Young’s top assistant.

However, the battle for Ward is a competitive one. There aren’t many unsigned top prospects remaining on the market, so Ward is drawing plenty of interest from around the country. LSU, Oregon, Louisville, Maryland and Georgetown are some of the schools pursuing Ward.

Can the Hokies hold them off?

It goes without saying, this is an important weekend for the Virginia Tech basketball team. Now it’s time for Young and his staff to knock it out of the park and have Ward commit to the good guys.

Don’t expect an immediate commitment, though. Ward announced he would trim his final list to six schools on April 29, so this could still drag out a bit, giving others a chance to impress Ward.