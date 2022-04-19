Virginia Tech Hokies Take Down #2 Miami 2 games to 1 for a Critical ACC Series Win

There just are not the words to describe what’s going on over at Atlantic Union Bank Park at English Field (Could I just call it English Field for short... yep, I think that I shall...) Last week the Hokies defeated the 21st ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack in a 2-1 series win. The prior week we saw a ranked UNC team go down 2-1. The ranked Notre Dame series ended in a 1-0 win because the winter came back to South Bend (if it ever left). Well, the college baseball world noticed last week, and the Hokies broke into the top 25 at #21 in last Monday’s poll. That changed in a big way this weekend. The wins keep happening, Freshman phenom Drue Hackenberg has been nearly perfect on the mound and sports a perfect record. Griffin Green is not far behind him, either.

The Hokie offense hasn’t made it too particularly hard on their pitchers, either. There have been a few breakdowns and a worrisome slump in the first few games of the season, but somehow, the 2022 Hokies remembered that they are hitters. The Hammers are out, and the balls are flying. Virginia Tech has 7 batters over .300, and their team batting average is also over .300 (.326 to be exact for April 19th’s stats). The team has punched out 83 doubles and 76 home runs as of the 19th. The really telling stat is the reality that the Hammerin’ Hokies have scored 300 runs to their opponents’ 149. That’s phenomenal, amazing, spectacular even.

This weekend the Hokies nearly swept the #2 ranked Miami Hurricanes, and if the third game rally had continued the grand slam momentum, who knows where the new #8 would have gone?

We are just reporting on the three games this weekend because Tech is playing two mid-week home games against VMI and Radford. We’ll pick those up later in the week.

For now, let’s take a quick look at the weekend hammer time.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes - Game 1 - April 14th

You are supposed to come out confident and ready to play, in a baseball game that might be making some early contact, getting some first and second inning momentum rolling, seeing the pitcher well and all of that stuff in preparation for those critical get runs across the plate 2nd at-bats.

Well, don’t tell the Hokies that. They opened game one with an emphatic three run first inning with a lead-off double by Nick Biddison, a Gavin Cross Single, and then a ringing 3 run shot over the left field wall by Tanner Schobel. The Hokies also managed to bat around the order on Miami (which was unheard of to-date this season). Nick Biddison led off the 2nd Inning with another long ball, this time for a solo tater where the big men hit it - Center Field.

Miami picked up a three run mini-rally in the top of the 5th but it took all three outs and a bit of a pitching pinch. By that time Tech had scored a total of 6 runs and that was enough to win the game without the monster five run bottom of the 8th.

Hokies vs. Hurricanes - Game 1 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Miami 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 5 10 1 >>Virginia Tech 3 1 0 2 0 0 1 5 X 12 16 1

This one deserves some offensive scoring summary just to make it interesting. The pitching was good, holding Miami to 5 runs stretched across several pitchers is a good thing; but the Hokie bats being lit up was a more effective winning strategy.

Hokie vs. Hurricane Game 1 Scoring Summary Team Inning Play Description UM VT Team Inning Play Description UM VT VT 1st T. Schobel homered to left field, 3 RBI (0-2 FK); G. Cross scored; N. Biddison scored. 0 3 VT 2nd N. Biddison homered to center field, RBI (0-0). 0 4 VT 4th T. Schobel homered to left center, 2 RBI (0-0); G. Cross scored. 0 6 UM 5th Kayfus, C singled through the left side, RBI (0-0); Rosario, M scored. 1 6 UM 5th Kayfus, C scored on a wild pitch. 2 6 UM 5th Villegas, E homered to right field, RBI (3-2 BKKBFB). 3 6 VT 7th C. Hartigan singled to right field, RBI (1-1 SB); E. Malinowsk scored. 3 7 UM 8th Romero, M homered to right center, RBI (0-2 KF). 4 7 UM 8th Levenson, Z singled to right field, RBI (0-2 KKF); Burke, J scored. 5 7 VT 8th E. Malinowsk walked, RBI (3-2 BKSBBB); J. Hurley advanced to second; T. Schobel advanced to third; G. Cross scored. 5 8 VT 8th C. Hunter doubled to left center, 3 RBI (2-2 KSBBF); E. Malinowsk scored; J. Hurley scored; T. Schobel scored. 5 11 VT 8th C. Hartigan singled to right field, advanced to second on the throw, advanced to third on an error by rf, RBI (3-2 BSBFB); C. Hunter scored. 5 12 TOTALS 5 12

Here are the highlights of the offensive activity for the Hokies:

Hitting:

Doubles: Nick Biddison (1); Gavin Cross (1); Cade Hunter (1)

Homers: Nick Biddison (1); Tanner Schobel (2)

On the Bases

Steals: Jack Hurley (1)

Hit Batsman: Cade Hunter (1)

So, there usually is a letup for the next game, right? I mean averages and all, the odds are just that things would slow down just a bit, and the sticks would go quiet. So, the pitcher would have to be good. That was half right...

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes - Game 2 - April 15th

Freshman starting pitcher Drue Hackenberg was throwing flame and nearly unhittable. But the Hokies still had their hammers, too.

Hokies vs. Hurricanes - Game 2 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Miami 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 1 >>Virginia Tech 4 0 1 4 2 0 0 2 X 13 16 1

The offense showed up and scored something in 5 of 8 innings. The game was over in the first, however because of a young true freshman who is garnering serious attention. Drue Hackenberg is sporting a 7-0 and Saturday was probably his best game. He pitched a three run (1 earned) five hit, eight inning masterpiece. He notched 7 strikeouts and kept the bull pen exposure down to a single door closing by reliever Sean Fisher.

Hackenberg’s Masterpiece Player Innings Knocks Plates Earned Plates Walks Fans Wild Stuff Plonks Player Innings Knocks Plates Earned Plates Walks Fans Wild Stuff Plonks Drue Hackenberg (W, 7-0) 8 5 2 1 3 7 0 0 Sean Fisher 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 TOTALS 5 2 1 5 9 0 0

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes - Game 3 - April 16th

There was hope of a sweep, and yes, eventually the bats do quiet down over several games. Just one big booming shot drew back the curtain on the potential of a come from behind rally with an emphatic Grand Slam homer in the bottom of the 7th, by none other than Tanner Schobel - who racked up one of the best three game series at the plate for quite a while. It just wasn’t enough to get the rest of the bats moving for the next six outs so the Hokies never managed to make up for allowing Miami to take the lead and then keep it.

Hokies vs. Hurricanes - Game 3 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Miami 0 0 2 0 4 0 1 0 1 8 10 0 Virginia Tech 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 5 7 1

There isn’t much else to say, but WOW! Yes, a sweep would have been extra sweet, but the Hokies are getting noticed. Now the secret is that the Hokies need to stay there. One can only hope that last season’s major skid at the end will leave a sour enough taste that the team keeps finding ways to win ballgames and series. It is a really good baseball team with a few needs and some holes to fill in, but this is exciting folks!

VMI comes to English Field to play the Hammerin’ Hokies this evening. The first pitch is at 6:00pm. The Hokies take that long arduous road trip down Prices Fork and Peppers Ferry Roads... to cross the New River to face the Radford Highlanders in their house tomorrow at 6pm.

LET’S GO!!!! HOKIES!!!!