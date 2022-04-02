Virginia Tech Hokies’ Coach, Tony Robie, Named ACC Coach of the Year

Last week the ACC named the conference’s Coach of the Year, Wrestler of the Year, and Freshmen of the Year, and the Virginia Tech Hokies took two of the three accolades!

2022 ACC Wrestler of the Year & 2022 ACC Coach of the Year



Lewis becomes first two-time award winner in program history, Robie earns third honor in five seasons at the helm.

Lewis becomes first two-time award winner in program history, Robie earns third honor in five seasons at the helm.

In his fifth year as the Hokies’ wrestling coach, Tony Robie was named the ACC Coach of the Year! During 2022 VT was a mainstay in the top ten and achieved an overall record of 8-5. Coach Robie and the grapplers of Virginia Tech finished the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championship Tournament in eighth place with 52.5 team points. Of the ACC programs invited they finished the highest while the Penn State Nittany Lions took their seventh championship in ten years. VT’s perennial conference rival, the NC State Wolfpack, finished in tenth with 49 team points.

Wrestling Withdrawals? Same!



Start your week with some of the best moments from our 2022 NCAA Championship run! Thanks for the memories, Detroit Rock City. Thank you #HokieNation for showing out.

Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis was named the ACC Wrestler of the Year after his silver medal performance, during the NCAA finals, against Penn State’s No. 1 seeded Carter Starocci, at 174 pounds. Lewis, Korbin Myers (133), and Bryce Andonian (149) all earned All-American honors. VT is one of only four programs to have three or more wrestlers earn All-American honors, every year, over the last nine seasons.

What an absolutely stellar effort and performance by the Virginia Tech Hokies’ wrestling coaching staff and student athletes! Congratulations and well-done!

GO HOKIES!!!