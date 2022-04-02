 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies Softball Continues to Dominate

The Women of Virginia Tech Are Deploying Regular Devastation Against Conference Opponents!

jayjohnson09
The Virginia Tech Hokies softball team continues to dominate their competition. Over the last two weeks VT has swept several conference opponents. They devastated the Syracuse Orange 13-1, 8-1, and 6-1. Next, they crushed the North Carolina Tar Heels 10-0, 8-5, and 9-1. During a double header against Longwood the Hokies did not allow a single run, defeating the Lancers 5-0 and 13-0. Most recently they visited the Pittsburgh Panthers and finished them off 12-3 and 7-2. The third game against Pitt was cancelled. During that stretch five of Virginia Tech’s victories were won via the five-inning mercy rule.

As of this writing the Hokies sit with an overall record of 25-3 and an undefeated conference record of 11-0. The Hokies are ranked No. 3 in the NCAA Women’s Softball RPI, only behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners. They are ranked No. 5 in both the USA Today / NFCA Coaches Poll and the ESPN / USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. The Florida State Seminoles are the only conference squad ranked ahead of them (No. 2 in the USA Today / NFCA Coaches Poll and No. 3 in the ESPN / USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll). The Hokies and Seminoles will face off next weekend in Tallahassee. But first, Virginia Tech must face the No. 22 / No. 20 Central Florida Knights, in a series of three games that start tomorrow, Sunday, April 3 at 2 PM eastern. Those games will be streamed on ESPN+.

LET’S GO HOKIES!!!

