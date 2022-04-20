Virginia Tech football: Jordan Brunson, Jared Gibble enter the NCAA transfer portal

After completing spring practice, you can always expect a flurry of moves around college football. Players will determine if there is an opportunity for them in the fall and, if not, choose to leave. There’s also the other side where teams make decisions on players.

With the “free” COVID-19 year given to all college athletes, we’ve seen a larger number of “super seniors,” making NCAA rosters a bit challenging for coaches to navigate.

The Virginia Tech Hokies completed spring practice last week with the spring game, and, as expected, we’ve begun to see action on the roster.

Evan Watkins of 247Sports was the first to report Tuesday morning that running back Jordan Brunson had entered the NCAA transfer portal. A three-star recruit from Alpharetta, Georgia, in 2020, Brunson appeared in two games in his first season. He did not appear in one game in 2021.

Virginia Tech running back Jordan Brunson has entered the transfer portal, sources have told @EvanGWatkins247 @247SportsPortal https://t.co/d4pf0koZXO — VTScoop247 (@VTScoop247) April 19, 2022

Also entering the portal was freshman tight end Jared Gibble. A three-star pickup from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Gibble did not appear in a game for the Hokies in 2021.

Both players have four years of eligibility remaining as each player redshirted in 2021, and Brunson has the aforementioned “free” year of eligibility.

It didn’t take Brunson long to find his new home; as he announced on Twitter, he was committing to Miami University (Ohio).

Extremely excited and thankful to @Martin_Miami_HC and @CoachConard for believing in me and extending the opportunity to be a part of the @MiamiOHFootball family. I am totally committed and can’t wait to get started!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qBELu7cQ6h — ⚡️ ⚡️ (@JordanBrunson9) April 19, 2022

Don’t panic, Hokie fans. These moves are a part of the process to meet the scholarship limit of 85 and possibly trim a few more and add impact transfers for 2022. The former coaching staff left the roster in a mess, and new head coach Brent Pry is trying to navigate who can help in 2022 and beyond.

Both Brunson and Gibble were at positions the Hokies had recruited over them.

Tech signed multiple tight ends in the 2022 class.

We here at Gobbler Country wish nothing but the best for Jordan Brunson and Jared Gibble as they continue their football careers.