No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

The No. 3 (USA Today / NFCA D1 Top 25 Coaches Poll) / No. 3 (ESPN / USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll) got off to a fast start against the No. 15 / No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers, scoring three runs in the first inning on their way to an eventual 5-2 win over the SEC foe. Emma Lemly started on the mound and earned her 13th win with Keely Rochard earning her fifth save of the season, striking out five.

DYK: @Emmmaaclairee's 12.2 strikeouts per seven innings currently leads the ACC and is ranked third nationally



She struck out 4️⃣ last night and earned her 13th win of the season pic.twitter.com/8Ykprg2vPN — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 21, 2022

Both Bre Peck and Jayme Bailey had two-run homers that kept the Hokies in the lead for the entirety of the game. With the victory Virginia Tech improves to 33-6 overall (15-2 conference) and is also ranked No. 3 in the NCAA Women’s Softball RPI. This weekend VT hosts the Louisville Cardinals in the Hokies final home series of the season!

No. 3 in the ESPN/USA Softball Poll

*highest ranking in program history



Started 13-0 in ACC play

*best start in program history



23 runs vs. FSU (April 9)

*most runs in a game in program history



The Hokies are hot ♨️ @HokiesSoftball pic.twitter.com/I9Qe1rBVkR — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 21, 2022

GO HOKIES!!!