No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

Non-conference foes fall to the Hokies just like conference foes.

By jayjohnson09
The No. 3 (USA Today / NFCA D1 Top 25 Coaches Poll) / No. 3 (ESPN / USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll) got off to a fast start against the No. 15 / No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers, scoring three runs in the first inning on their way to an eventual 5-2 win over the SEC foe. Emma Lemly started on the mound and earned her 13th win with Keely Rochard earning her fifth save of the season, striking out five.

Both Bre Peck and Jayme Bailey had two-run homers that kept the Hokies in the lead for the entirety of the game. With the victory Virginia Tech improves to 33-6 overall (15-2 conference) and is also ranked No. 3 in the NCAA Women’s Softball RPI. This weekend VT hosts the Louisville Cardinals in the Hokies final home series of the season!

GO HOKIES!!!

