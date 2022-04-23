Virginia Tech football recruiting: DE Jason Abbey commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies landed their second commitment of the 2023 recruiting class Friday night when three-star defensive end Jason Abbey made his pledge official.

Abbey joins Alcoa, Tennessee native, guard Lance Williams in Tech’s 2023 class. Abbey, who plays at Douglas Freeman High School in Richmond, is Virginia Tech’s first commitment from inside the state for 2023.

First I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play this amazing sport. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for showing me love and support everyday throughout my football journey. I am proud to announce that I am committing to Virginia Tech to pursue my football and academic career. Go Hokies!!!

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Abbey has the required size and length that Virginia Tech’s coaching staff is prioritizing at defensive end.

The Hokies officially offered Abbey last month.

It’s been a positive few weeks for the Hokies. With the dead period ending, recruits were able to return to Blacksburg, and many flocked to town during last weekend’s spring game. The weather cooperated, and some of the most famous Virginia Tech football players in school history were also in town.

Welcome home, Jason.