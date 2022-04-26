Virginia Tech football: Multiple Hokies enter the NCAA transfer portal

With the May 1 deadline rapidly approaching for players entering the NCAA transfer portal to be eligible at their next school, the Virginia Tech Hokies saw plenty of action Monday.

Running back Marco Lee, defensive back Da’Shawn Elder, wide receiver D.J. Sims and defensive back Jabari Parker all entered the transfer portal Monday. Sims later removed his name from the transfer portal.

These players aren’t the first Hokies to enter the portal and they will not be the last. Just last week, running back Jordan Brunson and tight end Jared Gibble entered the portal. Brunson quickly found a home with Miami (Ohio).

All of the players who entered the portal recently likely didn’t see an easy path to playing time in 2022. Gibble was a lightly recruited tight end whom the Hokies recruited over in 2022. Elder, like Gibble, was also a member of the 2021 class. Neither contributed in 2021. Parker was a priority walk-on from the same class and also didn’t play last season.

Sims has some potential to play, but it’s not an easy path. The Hokies could still look to add another wide receiver from the transfer portal. Jadan Blue, Da’Wain Lofton, Jaylen Jones, Kaleb Smith and Stephen Gosnell figure to be among the top group of receivers in 2022. Sims has excellent size at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds.

Lee was the most significant loss of the group and he was playing a position where several players were ahead of him. I thought Lee should’ve received playing time last season, but coaches mysteriously only gave him two rushing attempts. He is a power runner who should find a role somewhere.

Fans should realize this isn’t the same situation as previous transfer portal departures. This was necessary. The Hokies and new coach Brent Pry are working to get to the 85 scholarship number. More players will likely enter the portal. And Tech would like to add a player or two from the transfer portal. One of Pry’s biggest challenges is cleaning up some of the former staff’s messes with the roster.

We will keep you posted on any and all news regarding the NCAA transfer portal.

We wish nothing but the best for each of the young men who entered the transfer portal. Once a Hokie, always a Hokie.