Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies land Memphis transfer John Camden

The Virginia Tech Hokies men’s basketball team is coming off a big weekend. Over the past several days, the Hokies hosted multiple priority recruits — one a high school recruit and two other high-profile transfers.

On Monday, head coach Mike Young received some good news when former Memphis forward John Camden went public with his commitment to Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-8 Camden was initially a top-50 player in the 2021 recruiting class and chose Memphis over the Hokies.

Camden was injured in his lone year with the Tigers and appeared in only one game. He received a medical redshirt and has four years of eligibility remaining at Virginia Tech.

The Hokies beat out LSU for Camden’s commitment.

Camden, who played for the prestigious Brewster Academy in New Hampshire for his final high school season, is from Norristown, Pennsylvania, and initially played at Archbishop Carroll.

Camden is a sharpshooting wing who can play either forward position. Ideally, he’d be the small forward (or 3) in Blacksburg. However, Justyn Mutts could still return next season, but this does give the Hokies plenty of options and depth if Mutts returns. Camden could also play the power forward spot when Tech goes with three guards, which it often does.

This is a big pickup for the Hokies.

While we shouldn’t expect four-star forward Tyrell Ward to commit to Tech, there is optimism around LSU transfer Efton Reid. Reid also visited last weekend and is strongly considering the Hokies. A five-star recruit last season, Reid averaged six points per game as a freshman for LSU. He is from Richmond, Virginia. Adding Reid would give Mike Young a true center for the first time to pair with incoming freshman Patrick Wessler.

Reid is a true center and would be a high-profile addition for Virginia Tech. His presence would also allow the Hokies to play him with Camden and any combination of guards featuring Sean Pedulla, Darius Maddox, Hunter Cattoor and Rodney Rice.

Over the weekend, former Hokie guard Nahiem Alleyne landed at UConn.

Congratulations to John Camden and welcome to Virginia Tech.