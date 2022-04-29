Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2022 Draft: Round 1 - No Dice

We are supposed to be big on the NFL draft. Lots of coverage, tagging everything, commenting and running threads. Well, I suppose for some folks, but watching last evening’s Las Vegas spectacle was like watching a CGI party complete with fake fun, canned music, and a few tokens of oddity showing up on stage with “The Commish”. Presumably they were trying to ablate some of the repeated loud “boos” rising from the crowd, but we all aren’t supposed to notice that. Roger Goodell isn’t popular with many folks, and the crowds make sure that he knows it.

So, let’s knock down the first round of 32 picks that took two hours too long to announce (most teams were already set to “The Pick is In” graphics and the Mouse Corp talking heads had to vamp until ready. The blather was thick, and about to get thicker because with the exception of a few obvious first round picks, there was nothing “hype-ie” to talk about. The 2022 Draft First round looked more like the 3rd or even 4th round of most folks memories.

So, here is the chart and comments to the effect:

2022 NFL Draft Round 1 - Summary Position Team Player Position Program Comment Position Team Player Position Program Comment 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Travon Walker Edge Rusher/DE Georgia Okay Pick but not a first rounder more like 3rd round 2 Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson Edge Rusher/DE Michigan This was an actually noted first round pick 3 Houston Texans Derek Stingley Jr. Corner Back LSU No way this was a first round quality choice 2nd round at best 4 New York Jets Sauce Gardner Corner Back Cincinnati Another 2nd rounder maybe even 3rd - good player not A quality 5 New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux Defensive End Oregon The Giants drafted Daniel Jones as a 1st rounder - Maybe Kayon makes up for that goof 6 Carolina Panthers Ikem Ekwonu Offensive Tackle NC State He's another 3rd maybe 4th rounder stuffed into this place 7 New York Giants Evan Neal Offensive Tackle Alabama 2nd round pick in any other draft good but not an A player 8 Atlanta Falcons Drake London Wide Receiver USC 1-No where near a 1st round pick 2-Falcons have no QB a WR is a waste 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross Offensive Tackle Mississippi State 4th rounder at best 10 New York Jets Garrett Wilson Wide Receiver Ohio State Another attempt by the Jets to break the Namath curse - again NO QB! 11 New Orleans Saints Chris Olave Wide Receiver Ohio State Again and Again - they have no QB a Wideout is a waste 12 Detroit Lions Jameson Williams Wide Receiver Alabama He's a 1st round quality pick chosen by a terrible team 13 Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Davis Defensive Tackle Georgia Picking a 3rd or 4th round guy in the 1st round - an Iggles move 14 Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton Safety Notre Dame Finallay a solid 1st round quality pick 15 Houston Texans Kenyon Green Offensive Guard Texas A&M Puh-leeze this is a 5th round tryout guy - the GM here is not top notch 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson Wide Receiver Penn State A 4th round pick for a team with no QB 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson Offensive Guard Boston College 3rd round quality pick maybe even 4th Lecitus Smith was better. 18 Tennessee Titans Treylon Burks Wide Receiver Arkansas 4th round quality might help but too expensive 19 New Orleans Saints Trevor Penning Offensive Tackle Northern Iowa Again with the puh-leeze - 6th or 7th round FCS player with FCS skills 20 Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett Quarterback Pitt Rumors that this would happen they were working with him for several years - 2nd or 3rd round prospect though 21 Kansas City Chiefs Trent McDuffie Corner Back Washington Who the heck knows? Needed a target got a target. 22 Green Bay Packers Quay Walker Linebacker Georgia Why does it feel like it was just because he had a big G on his helmet? 23 Buffalo Bills Kaiir Elam Corner Back Florida 4th round pick but SEC school - moth meet flame 24 Dallas Cowboys Tyler Smith Offensive Tackle Tulsa Another low round quality pick - maybe 5th or 6th 25 Baltimore Ravens Tyler Linderbaum Center Iowa 3rd rounder picked in the 1st - nasty enough looking to make it 26 New York Jets Jermaine Johnson II Defensive End Florida State Yeah - a genuine 1st round pick he'll play in 2022 27 Jacksonville Jaguars Devin Lloyd Linebacker Utah 3rd or 4th round quality pick figures Jags yaknowaddamean? 28 Green Bay Packers Devonte Wyatt Defensive Tackle Georgia The Gs like those Gs I suppose - over drafted 29 New England Patriots Cole Strange Offensive Guard Chattanooga Belichik's Huskey chose by smell - dumb pick 30 Kansas City Chiefs George Karlaftis Edge Rusher/DE Purdue With all of the other C level players this one is a firstie 31 Cincinnati Bengals Dax Hill Safety Michigan This one deserved first round status - he'll start this season 32 Minnesota Vikings Lewis Cine Safety Georgia Yep - this one is also a first round quality pick - he'll play too

We’ll add all this stuff up as we get the tables built and do some statistics on who got picked where they came from, and how likely they are to make it past the first week of camp.

There may be some Hokies on the board this evening, we shall see - probably not, but given the nature of the 1st round it’s looking like nothing is “normal” for this draft.