Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2022 Draft: Round 1 - No Dice

We are supposed to be big on the NFL draft. Lots of coverage, tagging everything, commenting and running threads. Well, I suppose for some folks, but watching last evening’s Las Vegas spectacle was like watching a CGI party complete with fake fun, canned music, and a few tokens of oddity showing up on stage with “The Commish”. Presumably they were trying to ablate some of the repeated loud “boos” rising from the crowd, but we all aren’t supposed to notice that. Roger Goodell isn’t popular with many folks, and the crowds make sure that he knows it.
So, let’s knock down the first round of 32 picks that took two hours too long to announce (most teams were already set to “The Pick is In” graphics and the Mouse Corp talking heads had to vamp until ready. The blather was thick, and about to get thicker because with the exception of a few obvious first round picks, there was nothing “hype-ie” to talk about. The 2022 Draft First round looked more like the 3rd or even 4th round of most folks memories.
So, here is the chart and comments to the effect:
2022 NFL Draft Round 1 - Summary
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Program
|Comment
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Program
|Comment
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Travon Walker
|Edge Rusher/DE
|Georgia
|Okay Pick but not a first rounder more like 3rd round
|2
|Detroit Lions
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Edge Rusher/DE
|Michigan
|This was an actually noted first round pick
|3
|Houston Texans
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Corner Back
|LSU
|No way this was a first round quality choice 2nd round at best
|4
|New York Jets
|Sauce Gardner
|Corner Back
|Cincinnati
|Another 2nd rounder maybe even 3rd - good player not A quality
|5
|New York Giants
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Defensive End
|Oregon
|The Giants drafted Daniel Jones as a 1st rounder - Maybe Kayon makes up for that goof
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|Ikem Ekwonu
|Offensive Tackle
|NC State
|He's another 3rd maybe 4th rounder stuffed into this place
|7
|New York Giants
|Evan Neal
|Offensive Tackle
|Alabama
|2nd round pick in any other draft good but not an A player
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Drake London
|Wide Receiver
|USC
|1-No where near a 1st round pick 2-Falcons have no QB a WR is a waste
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|Charles Cross
|Offensive Tackle
|Mississippi State
|4th rounder at best
|10
|New York Jets
|Garrett Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|Ohio State
|Another attempt by the Jets to break the Namath curse - again NO QB!
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Chris Olave
|Wide Receiver
|Ohio State
|Again and Again - they have no QB a Wideout is a waste
|12
|Detroit Lions
|Jameson Williams
|Wide Receiver
|Alabama
|He's a 1st round quality pick chosen by a terrible team
|13
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jordan Davis
|Defensive Tackle
|Georgia
|Picking a 3rd or 4th round guy in the 1st round - an Iggles move
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kyle Hamilton
|Safety
|Notre Dame
|Finallay a solid 1st round quality pick
|15
|Houston Texans
|Kenyon Green
|Offensive Guard
|Texas A&M
|Puh-leeze this is a 5th round tryout guy - the GM here is not top notch
|16
|Washington Commanders
|Jahan Dotson
|Wide Receiver
|Penn State
|A 4th round pick for a team with no QB
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Zion Johnson
|Offensive Guard
|Boston College
|3rd round quality pick maybe even 4th Lecitus Smith was better.
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|Treylon Burks
|Wide Receiver
|Arkansas
|4th round quality might help but too expensive
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|Trevor Penning
|Offensive Tackle
|Northern Iowa
|Again with the puh-leeze - 6th or 7th round FCS player with FCS skills
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Kenny Pickett
|Quarterback
|Pitt
|Rumors that this would happen they were working with him for several years - 2nd or 3rd round prospect though
|21
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Trent McDuffie
|Corner Back
|Washington
|Who the heck knows? Needed a target got a target.
|22
|Green Bay Packers
|Quay Walker
|Linebacker
|Georgia
|Why does it feel like it was just because he had a big G on his helmet?
|23
|Buffalo Bills
|Kaiir Elam
|Corner Back
|Florida
|4th round pick but SEC school - moth meet flame
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tyler Smith
|Offensive Tackle
|Tulsa
|Another low round quality pick - maybe 5th or 6th
|25
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Center
|Iowa
|3rd rounder picked in the 1st - nasty enough looking to make it
|26
|New York Jets
|Jermaine Johnson II
|Defensive End
|Florida State
|Yeah - a genuine 1st round pick he'll play in 2022
|27
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Devin Lloyd
|Linebacker
|Utah
|3rd or 4th round quality pick figures Jags yaknowaddamean?
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|Devonte Wyatt
|Defensive Tackle
|Georgia
|The Gs like those Gs I suppose - over drafted
|29
|New England Patriots
|Cole Strange
|Offensive Guard
|Chattanooga
|Belichik's Huskey chose by smell - dumb pick
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|George Karlaftis
|Edge Rusher/DE
|Purdue
|With all of the other C level players this one is a firstie
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Dax Hill
|Safety
|Michigan
|This one deserved first round status - he'll start this season
|32
|Minnesota Vikings
|Lewis Cine
|Safety
|Georgia
|Yep - this one is also a first round quality pick - he'll play too
We’ll add all this stuff up as we get the tables built and do some statistics on who got picked where they came from, and how likely they are to make it past the first week of camp.
There may be some Hokies on the board this evening, we shall see - probably not, but given the nature of the 1st round it’s looking like nothing is “normal” for this draft.
Poll
So, what’s your impression of this 1st round grid?
-
12%
Do you know the American Standard Sign Language gesture for "boring"? Move the finger to the left a bit.... Ugh
-
37%
Hype and commercials... then these picks... I just wanted to yell SHUT UP!!! to the talking heads. They needed to move faster this set of picks wasn’t worth the fake drama.
-
25%
It’s the NFL it’s all about hype. The people were having fun. The picks, well they are going to get "paid" and that’s what they wanted.
-
25%
I’m watching the History Channel tonight.
