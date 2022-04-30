2022 NFL draft: Virginia Tech offensive tackle Luke Tenuta selected by the Buffalo Bills

Former Virginia Tech offensive tackle Luke Tenuta became the third Hokie to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft when the Buffalo Bills selected him No. 209 overall in the sixth round.

Tenuta was a member of Virginia Tech’s 2018 recruiting class and redshirted his first season in Blacksburg. The 6-foot-9, 322-pound Tenuta played in all 13 games, making five starts at right tackle.

In 2020, Tenuta started nine games at right tackle and helped pave the way for a rushing offense that led the ACC with 240 yards rushing per game. The Hokies averaged 5.58 yards rushing per attempt — a school record.

After losing Christian Darrisaw to the 2021 NFL draft, Tenuta took over at left tackle last season. He started 11 games at left tackle and one game at right tackle. During the three seasons in which he played, Tenuta earned All-ACC honors in two of those seasons.

Now, Tenuta gets to play with Josh Allen and one of the NFL’s best teams in Buffalo.

Best of luck, Luke.