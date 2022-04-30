Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell Drafted by the Detroit Lions

Virginia Tech Hokies’ tight end, James Mitchell, was drafted by the Detroit Lions, in round five, with the 177th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mitchell is the first Hokie selected in this year’s draft.

During his time with VT “The Governor” (Mitchell’s nickname around campus) showed flashes of what he was capable of despite being shackled to the woeful offense of former offensive coordinator, Brad Cornelsen. Despite never being in a position to truly demonstrate what he could bring to the field and suffering a season ending injury in the second game of his 2021 season, James’ talent and athleticism was apparent and caught the attention of several NFL scouts.

The Lions are no stranger to drafting Hokies, having taken WE Corey Fuller in 2013 and Kevin Jones, whom Detroit drafted during the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Mitchell accumulated 52 catches, 838 yards, and seven touchdowns with the Hokies. We here at Gobbler Country wish him the absolute best as he pursues his professional dreams!

GO HOKIES!!!