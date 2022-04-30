Hokies’ Amare Barno Drafted by the Carolina Panthers

Virginia Tech Hokies’ defensive end, Amare Barno, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers, in round six, with the 189th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Barno is the second Hokie drafted this year.

Although Amare played defensive end, for the Hokies, the Panthers drafted him as an outside linebacker. Barno had a solid career during his four years with the Hokies, but his eye-popping performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine sent his draft stock rising.

Showing wide receiver speed and impressive athletic prowess some thought Barno could find his way into the second or third rounds of the draft.

While with the Hokies Amare collected 78 tackles, ten sacks, and forced three fumbles.

Best of luck with your professional endeavors Mr. Barno!

GO HOKIES!!!