2022 NFL draft: Virginia Tech G Lecitus Smith selected by the Arizona Cardinals

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith became the fourth Hokie to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft Saturday when he was selected No. 215 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith follows James Mitchell, Amare Barno and Luke Tenuta as Hokies picked on Saturday. Former Virginia Tech kicker Jordan Stout, who began his career with the Hokies before transferring to Penn State, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens as a punter.

Smith was a part of Virginia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class. He came to Blacksburg as a tight but it didn’t take long for the former coaching staff to move him to guard. After redshirting in 2017, Smith played in 11 games, making four starts in 2018.

He became a permanent starter in 2019, starting all 12 games. Smith started all 11 games at left guard in 2020 and in 2021, started all but one game at left guard. The one game he didn’t start at left guard, he started at left tackle.

Smith earned All-ACC honors in 2019 and 2020 and also played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January.

We’ll miss Lecitus but wish him nothing but the best on his NFL journey.