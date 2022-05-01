2022 NFL draft: Former Virginia Tech WR lands with the Las Vegas Raiders

It was a disappointing weekend for several former Virginia Tech football stars. Only four former Hokies were selected in the 2022 NFL draft — and none before the sixth round.

James Mitchell was the first, going to Detroit Lions, followed by Amare Barno (Carolina Panthers), Luke Tenuta (Buffalo Bills), and Lecitus Smith (Arizona Cardinals). Unfortunately, Tre Turner, Brock Hoffman, Raheem Blackshear, Jordan Williams and Jermaine Waller went undrafted.

However, it didn’t take long for Turner to find a home. After it was reported that Turner agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, the Las Vegas Raiders swooped in, offered Turner more money and he signed with the Raiders.

Source says that undrafted Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner is now going to the Las Vegas Raiders to sign instead of the #Vikings. Source said that Turner will get $40,000 total guaranteed with the Raiders while Vikings had offered $2,500. Vikings have been informed he's not signing. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) May 1, 2022

You love this spot for Turner. The Raiders are expected to be one of the NFL’s top offensive teams in 2022, led by quarterback Derek Carr, franchise wideout Davante Adams, tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders showed Turner he was a priority, meaning they are expecting him to compete for a roster spot this summer.

It was a disappointment not seeing Turner drafted. He should’ve departed Blacksburg as the top receiver in school history, but so many things out of his control prevented Turner from reaching his ceiling at Virginia Tech.

Turner, along with Mitchell and others, perfectly represents what Virginia Tech is all about and we wish each of these young men a long and prosperous NFL career.

In other UDFA news, Hoffman signed with the Cleveland Browns, Blackshear landed with the Bills and John Parker Romo with the Saints.

Good luck to all of our former Hokies.