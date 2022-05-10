Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies pick up commitment from WR Marcell Baylor

The Virginia Tech Hokies are on a roll. Tech picked up its fourth commitment of the month and second of this week on Tuesday when three-star wide receiver Marcell Baylor announced he was a Hokie.

Baylor is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver from Radford High School — a short drive from Blacksburg. Radford, of course, is also the alma mater of Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young. Baylor becomes the second Radford Bobcat on Virginia Tech’s roster, joining redshirt freshman wide receiver P.J. Prioleau — son of former Virginia Tech star and current safeties coach Pierson Prioleau.

Baylor has a relationship with the Prioleau family from playing at Radford with P.J. and was coached by Pierson during his freshman season. Baylor spoke to Evan Watkins of 247Sports after his commitment.

“He was happy, beyond happy,” Baylor said of Pierson Prioleau.

Baylor has visited Virginia Tech numerous times since Brent Pry was named head coach in December and has long been considered a lean to the Hokies. A promising prospect with an intriguing combination of size, length and speed, Baylor could play offense or defense at the next level.

Why did he choose Virginia Tech?

“The main reason why I committed to Virginia Tech is because of my community,” Baylor told Watkins. “The fans, the people that I’m surrounded by, and for Coach Pry and my head coach to finally make my dream come true is a blessing, honestly.”

Baylor is commitment No. 6 for the Hokies and the third from the state of Virginia for 2023.

According to 247Sports, the Hokies currently have the No. 31 recruiting class after Baylor’s commitment.

Welcome aboard, Marcell.