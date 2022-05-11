Virginia Tech football recruiting: Georgia QB Dylan Wittke is a Hokie

The Virginia Tech Hokies continued their recent surge on the recruiting trail Wednesday when quarterback Dylan Wittke announced his commitment to the good guys.

Wittke is a 6-foot-1, 192-pound dual-threat passer from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia — one of the best high-school programs in the talent-rich Peach State. Wittke is currently a three-star recruit and the No. 83 player in Georgia, per the 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He chose the Hokies over 17 other offers.

Wittke is a true dual-threat with terrific speed and a live arm. He might be rated higher if he wasn’t splitting time under center with Stanford signee Ashton Daniels. Virginia Tech quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn was Wittke’s primary recruiter, and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen was also heavily involved. Glenn and outside linebackers coach Shawn Quinn are working their Georgia connections, and it paid off with Wittke.

Wittke spoke to Evan Watkins of 247Sports after his commitment:

“I could just tell right when I stepped foot on campus that it was the place I wanted to be,” Wittke said. “My relationship with the coaches is great, and everything just fell in place, so it’s definitely the best move for me.”

Check out what Wittke’s offensive coordinator, Gus Condon, told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports:

“He runs a 4.5,” Condon said. “He’s a guy that can run. He’s not an athlete playing quarterback. He’s an athletic quarterback. He knows how to play the position. He has the ability to escape pressure and extend plays as well as anyone and when he does scramble he does so looking to throw the football.”

That’s certainly an encouraging scouting report and if things go well for Wittke in his senior season he’ll likely attract more offers, but it sounds like Virginia Tech is the right place for him.

Wittke is Virginia Tech’s seventh commitment for 2023 and the Hokies now have the No. 21 class, per 247Sports.

Welcome home, Dylan.